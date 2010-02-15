Things to keep in mind for Mardi Gras

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There will be many people at parades on Tuesday, and there are a few things that you should keep in mind while enjoying the festivities.

Automobiles will not be allowed to park in the grass at Lock Park. City Administrator John Cardone said the park will still be open to the public and people can still park on the side in designated parking area.

There will be police command posts on Ryan Street. The posts will be located in the shopping center parking lots of K-Mart, Self Mart, Market Basket and across street from Lock Park.

There's a tobacco/alcohol free zone, its located on Ryan Street across from Pujo Street Cafe', just look for the giant green banner.

