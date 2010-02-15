Ways to stay safe during Mardi Gras - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ways to stay safe during Mardi Gras

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - You can bet on seeing an increased presence of law enforcement officials, especially State Police, during this year's Mardi Gras celebration.

Troopers say they'll be providing security and traffic assistance to help manage the large crowds.

Locally, troopers will be supporting the Lake Charles Police Department with parades in the area. They will also conduct numerous details, targeting DWI's and hazardous moving violations.

The best way to protect you and your loved ones, no matter where you choose to celebrate Mardi Gras, is to follow these simple personal safety tips, according to State Police:

Avoid vacant areas and dark alleys. There is safety in numbers so walk with someone you know or stay with the crowd.

Don't flash large sums of cash while in public. This could possibly catch the eye of criminals.

Remember to carry your valuables, like your driver's license and your wallet, in your front pocket. This puts pick-pockets at a disadvantage.

Ladies, avoid carrying bulky purses and wearing flashy jewelry. If you do carry a purse, make sure it's zipped at all times.

Finally, avoid excessive alcohol intake. Remember, the first thing alcohol affects is your judgment. A highly intoxicated person can be an easy target for a criminal.

