Riding with SWLA's Krewe de la Fou - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Riding with SWLA's Krewe de la Fou

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Catching beads is just part of the equation - throwing the beads is also fun. KPLC's Lee Peck hopped above the crowds with Southwest Louisiana's newest Mardi Gras krewe - Krewe de la Fou.

"It's exciting, it's really fun. It's our first year," said 12-year-old Brittany Shadle.

It may be their first Mardi Gras ride, but Krewe de la Fou - translation: Krewe of the insane - knows how to get the party started.

"Are you having a good time Lake Charles. I need you to make some noise."

Right on cue the crowd goes wild. 

"This is crazy... This is like crazy because I've never seen this many people out here," said Brennen Leger.  

Armed with thousands of sparkly beads, revelers are ready to earn them. Old and young alike did what they could to get theirs. Some made faces, others just danced, and some just got creative.

"The best part about being in a krewe is throwing all this stuff (beads)," said Stacey Miller, Krewe de la Fou co-captain. "Seeing the kids have fun is the best part right now."

And while the old familiar, "Throw me something Mr," may work for some... We had to ask what really gets their attention?

"A lot of waving. I look for the little kids. I like to throw to the little kids, especially on children's day," said Katrina Leckband.  

"Just people trying to act crazy for the beads," said Brennen Leger.  

For 9-year-old Tucker Rogers, it just takes a pretty face to catch his eye. "I like all the hotties that are waiving at me," said Rogers.

And when they do make that connection - it's always nice to give a big "Mardi Gras" thank you in return.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

