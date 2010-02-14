By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- Young tennis players from all across the country will be competing in the USTA National Open in Lake Charles this week.

The tournament, for players around 12 years old, features 64 boys and 64 girls. Matches are being held at the Sports Club at Graywood and the Lake Charles Racquet Club.

All players are competing to qualify for the Super Nationals that will take place in Delray Beach, FL.

Tournament Director Ronnie Walters talked about the significance of hosting the tournament in Lake Charles and preparing young talent for the future.

"It's very awesome for both our junior programs at the Sports Club [at Grayood] and the Lake Charles Racquet Club. It helps them to see what they're working for, how to become a real strong player.

When they come check in, we find out what year they're going to graduate so that we can let some college coaches know so they can put them on their radar. The ones that start doing well they'll follow them [from age 12 to 18]," said Walters.

The tournament continues through February 14, 2010.

