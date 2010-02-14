Children's Parade takes over Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Children's Parade takes over Lake Charles

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Children's Parade rolled through downtown Lake Charles today as thousands gathered in the streets.

While the streets were filled with tons of youngsters, each had their own reason for why Mardi Gras is so special.

"I like being around the people because it's part of a big family, everyone just catches beads and candy," said Raylon Teril.

While Ciara Tarbokas added, "You get candy and it's a lot of fun, you can dance anyway and it's just fun."

The children's parade was for those young and young at heart, but on Valentine's Day all agreed that what's most important was to spend this Mardi Gras with those closest to you.

"You get together with your family and go to the parades and stuff, and it's a good time to enjoy it," said Graham Rougeou.

The extravagant floats and outfits may have been what attracted so many to Lake Charles, but the good time shared with family and friends is what will most certainly be remembered.

For a complete listing of all the Mardi Gras events here in Lake Charles be sure to click to link below.

http://www.kplctv.com/Global/story.asp?S=11717056 

