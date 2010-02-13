Robinson honored with museum

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Grambling State unveiled a permanent tribute to longtime football coach Eddie Robinson.

The university built an 18,000 square foot museum on campus to honor Robinson, who died in 2007. The museum displays awards, plaques, and honors that Robinson acquired during his 55 years at the school.

The museum will also feature more than 200 players coached by Robinson who went on to have professional careers.

US Senator Mary Landrieu and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin were among those in attendance.

