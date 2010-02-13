Dogs march in 15th Krewe of Barkus Parade

by Brandon Richards bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Man's best friend was the star attraction at the 15th Krewe of Barkus parade, the only Mardi Gras celebration in Lake Charles specifically dedicated for dogs.

Dog owners dressed their pets in everything imaginable.

Plenty of pets were decked out in Saints gear. Two dogs were dressed up in wedding clothes.

A boxer named Tonka won third place for his scuba diver attire.

"He likes the beach and he's a [summer] dog and I didn't really want to do the whole Mardi Gras beads and stuff," said Tonka's owner, Dallas Brady. "I wanted to do something a little different."

A group of dogs dressed as famous cartoon characters won second place.

But a group of dogs dressed like firefighters won the grand prize. The dogs, who belong to a group of Prien Lake Elementary teachers, sat in a homemade fire truck float.

"We've been doing the floats for three years now and we just wanted to pay tribute to the wonderful firefighters because we love our firefighters," said one of the teachers.

