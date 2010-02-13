Florists extending hours for Valentine's Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Florists extending hours for Valentine's Day

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As Valentine's Day falls on Sunday this year, florists are adjusting their business hours for the convenience of their last minute shoppers.

On average florists lose 22 percent in sales when Valentine's Day falls on Sunday.

"This year we'll probably go through 6,000 roses instead of 8,000 roses we went through last year," said Jeff Manuel, owner of A Daisy a Day in Lake Charles.

A Daisy a Day is hoping to keep their sales up by extending their business hours on Sunday for deliveries and customer pick-ups.

"Men often forget about Valentine's Day until the day of," said Manuel. "So by extending the hours it gets them in the door."

Manuel said he has more florists on the clock to help with the heavy Valentine's Day traffic coming through the store.

"We have probably about 150 going out on Sunday," said Jeff Manuel, the owner of A Daisy a Day. "We've still got room for more."

Manuel said bouquet pick-ups are much cheaper than making orders for deliveries.

"We have stuff in the cooler already made up for customers who stop in last minute," said Manuel. "This gives them a break."

Manuel also said his flower shop is full of last minute gift ideas.

"For the last minute guys I would recommend roses, balloons, and chocolates," said Manuel. "We have all of those gifts here."

A Daisy a Day will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone still needing to purchase last minute gifts.

Other florists that will be open in the lake area tomorrow include Wendi's Flower Cart, Albertson's floral, and Season's Flowers.

