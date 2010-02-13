Krewe of Omega marches through Lake Charles

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Krewe of Omega Mardi Gras parade took place this afternoon in downtown Lake Charles.

As the parade marched through the air was filled with music, and friends and family from all over collected candy and beads.

"It's fantastic, we traveled through Louisiana, and actually instead of going to New Orleans we'd rather spend it here and what this city has to offer is really great for the kids especially, and for us as well," said parade onlooker Andres Rosado.

Despite the cold weather the parade was most certainly a success, the streets were filled with people hoping to get their hands on some beads, including a large number of youngsters like Alex and Avery Rosado.

"Sometimes I like to catch beads and sometimes...I like to catch some good stuff," said Avery. While Alex added that his favorite part of the parade was, "catching the beads and all the stuff."

The Krewe of Omega parade was just one of many Mardi Gras events that will be taking place here in Lake Charles.

For an overview of all the events be sure to click the link at the bottom of the page.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.