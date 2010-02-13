Out-of-towners enjoy Merchant's Parade in Lake Charles

by Brandon Richards bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Lake Charles Friday night for the Merchant's Parade.

Many parade-watchers traveled from out of state and seemed happy to be part of the Mardi Gras celebration.

Stacy Shaver's husband Mark is from New York. For Mark, Friday night's Merchant Parade is his first-ever Mardi Gras celebration.

"I think he's just going to be blown away," said Stacey "It's the Merchant's Parade; so it's perfect because he's a business owner, so he gets to see all of this advertisement."

A group of women from Texas and New York were also part of the crowd on Ryan Street. None of the women had ever been part of a Mardi Gras celebration, but at the end of the parade they were happy they had traveled to Lake Charles to attend the parade.

"We're looking forward to Tuesday," yelled one of the women, referring to the celebration that takes place on Fat Tuesday.

