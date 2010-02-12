Longville residents have fun in the snow

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LONGVILLE, LA (KPLC) - Residents throughout Vernon and Beauregard parishes had fun in the Friday morning snow.

The Vincent family from north of Longville, Louisiana woke up to the heavy snowfall around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

"We love it," said Melissa Vincent, a resident of Longville, Louisiana. "We'll spend the rest of the day playing outside in it."

Vincent said the snow is a great baby-sitting tool so they never get bored on their day away from school

"It keeps the kids occupied for a couple of hours," said Vincent.

"I like the snow because I get to through snowballs at my brother," said Kerrigan Vincent, a resident of Longville.

While the kids played throughout the morning, thick snowflakes continued to fall non-stop.

Vincent said she received 1 inch of snowfall at her home by 7 a.m.

Just up the road in Vernon Parish residents saw their fair share of the snowfall.

Chris Brumfield of Rosepine says he's never seen this much snow.

"I was kind of flabbergasted,"said Brumfield. "This is the first time really I've got to walk out and play in the snow before."

Brumfield said this is the first he has seen snow stick for hours at a time.

"It's fun to watch my little sister run around and play in it," said Brumfield.

While southwest Louisiana residents are thrilled about the white stuff, they also say it would not be bad if things went back to normal.

"We've had a good winter, it's been very interesting," said Vincent. "We're definitely enjoying the snow but I'm ready for warmer weather."

But for now residents are enjoying the winter snow that only comes around every so often.

