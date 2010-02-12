Owner: Ken McGee

716 E. Prien Lake Road

337-474-1350

Monday- Saturday 10am-6pm

http://mattressandwaterbedgallery.com/

Mattress and Waterbed Gallery Specializes in tempur pedic mattresses and Eco-friendly mattresses, conventional innerspring mattresses, retail mattresses, adjustable beds, futons, futon covers, mattress toppers, mattress protectors, waterbeds, children's furniture

Mattress and Waterbed Gallery has been serving SWLA since 1980. We Started with only waterbeds, now we are the premier specialty sleep shop in our area.

We offer specialty sleep products at great prices sure to fit your budget. We are proud of our customer service and we know you will be too. We have one of the largest selection of tempur pedic and conventional mattresses in SWLA.