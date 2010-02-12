DeRidder enjoys snowfall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder enjoys snowfall

By Jason Belk - bio | email

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The people of DeRidder were treated to a rare snowstorm this morning.

The kind of snow that brought a youthful energy out of some DeRidder residents and brought back some childhood memories.

"It brings back some memories, back to years ago when we really had some snow coming down in this area. That was many years ago, back in the 40's and the 50's when it really did snow and would break tree branches and things like that," said DeRidder resident, Charles Husdand.

Charles enjoyed the snow so much, he plans to keep a little of it as a reminder when summer comes around.

"This morning I got up and made some snowballs and put them in the freezer, and when we have the hottest day this coming summer I'm going to go get those snowballs and remind someone that we had snow in the past," said Husdand.

While Charles enjoyed the youthful feeling the snow gave him, another DeRidder resident, Diane Bailey, spent her time in the snow watching and playing with her bulldog.

"This is her second time to see it and it's amazing to watch her...it's like a child," said Bailey.

While for some, it may have seen as if the snow was gone just as quickly as it had started.  For others, the storm will provide memories they will not soon forget.

