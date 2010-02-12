Snow in Hathaway

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

HATHAWAY, LA (KPLC) - The winter weather managed to find its way to Hathaway on Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., Ms. Brenda Parsley and her caregiver Carlton Miller noticed the snow.

Around 9 a.m., most of the snow had melted even though small snowflakes were still accumulating.

Ms. Parsley said, "well its not a lot but it stuck on the ground you know, and its still snowing but its a real fine mist now. It's not the big old fluffy flakes we had before."

Unlike some residents of Southwest Louisiana, she was not only pleased with the snow, but actually wanted more.

"I wish it was more so the kids could enjoy it and play in it", she exclaimed.

It was unfamiliar weather that was totally unexpected to hit in this area.

