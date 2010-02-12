Jindal proposes $24 billion budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal is proposing a $24.2 billion budget that cuts some health care services but keeps college campuses from further reductions.



The spending plan for the 2010-11 fiscal year was unveiled Friday. It uses a patchwork of one-time funding and cuts to help close a $1 billion gap in what would be needed to continue all state services and cope with inflation and other mandated cost increases.



The new budget year begins July 1.



Jindal's release of his executive budget proposal is the starting point for budget negotiations that will continue through the three-month legislative session that starts March 29. Lawmakers will begin reviewing the proposal next week.



Among the reductions, Jindal proposes eliminating nearly 3,000 state government jobs.

