Snow in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Recapping what we know so far concerning this morning's weather conditions, 7 News has received reports of snowfall in parts of Allen, Beauregard, Vernon and Acadia Parishes.

The sheriff's departments in those parishes are not reporting any road closures at this time, but the situation is hazardous enough that officials have canceled class in several parishes.

All Beauregard Parish schools are closed Friday, but employees are asked to get to work as soon as conditions are favorable to drive.

All Vernon Parish schools are closed too.

As for Allen Parish, the school board says all of its schools will be closed, except, schools in Reeves and Kinder.

Calcasieu Parish schools are open Friday.

State government offices are closed in Vernon Parish.

At Fort Polk, Department of the Army civilians do not have to report for duty Friday, but all emergency and essential personnel are to report for work as scheduled.

