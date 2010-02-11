House fire put snow preparations on hold in Oakdale

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - It is cold and rainy, with talk of snow in the forecast. On a night that the Oakdale fire department would be putting together a game plan, they receive a call about a fire.

"I was over at my mothers house. We came over. You could see the flames before you got here," said Charles Pelt.

Oakdale firefighters were able to put out the flames. Luckily, no one was home at the time. Chief Moore with the Oakdale fire department said, while this was a setback, they would still able to make preparations for the possibility of snow.

"[We are] watching the roads and the bridges. We are making sure the roads aren't freezing over. We want to get the word out to people, that we may have to shut roads down. We are trying to monitor it pretty close, when we're not fooling with putting out these fires," said Chief Thomas Moore, with the Oakdale Fire Department.

"Well, when they get back, we are going to reload the hoses on the truck. Pretty much regroup, get a game plan, and see what's what," said Tony Pickens.

Chief Moore said, if snow does come their way, his advice is to stay off the roads.

"I hope they stay in so they don't get in to some problem that they can't get out of," said Chief Moore.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.