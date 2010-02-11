Beauregard Parish sands roads for snow - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard Parish sands roads for snow

By Crystal Price - bio | email

MERRYVILLE, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Police Jury sent crews out to prepare roads and bridges for the winter weather Thursday.

Elton Pickering, the manager for Beauregard Parish Police Jury, said the Jury decided it would be best to begin sanding all parish bridges Thursday before the snow falls.

"Our concrete bridges are the bridges that usually freeze over," said Pickering. "That's why we try to sand them. Sand is about the only material I've got that will work on snow or ice."

Although a majority of the snow is forecasted for the northern part of the state, Pickering said the parish does not plan to take any chances.

"We decided to be prepared to do the whole parish and all of the bridges," said Pickering.

While Beauregard Parish is staying on the safe side by sanding all of the roads and bridges, some residents say they simply can't get enough of the cold rainy weather.

Rooter Smith of Merryville doesn't plan to let the cold precipitation get in his way.

"I love it," said Smith. "I love to deer hunt in it. I crossed the creek down yonder with my four wheel drive."

If you also plan to venture out into the cold precipitation, the Parish workers will be on hand to help.

"We'll be ready, then we'll have all of our crews on standby to help with any situations," said Pickering.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office will also be available for assistance.

If you are in need of assistance on the roadway, contact the Sheriff's Office at (337) 463-3281.

