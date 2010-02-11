Oberlin prepares for winter weather - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oberlin prepares for winter weather

By Jason Belk - bio | email 

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - The city of Oberlin and Allen Parish are preparing for the possibility of overnight winter weather.

Clegg Chaumont, Oberlin's Superintendent of Utilities and Streets, says they have been working hand in hand with the police department to take all necessary precautions.

"We discuss starting up the generators, testing them to make sure they're all in working order in case of a power failure," said Chaumont.  "We're in constant contact with the police department in case of fallen trees or limbs or something in the streets, to protect our people from accidents."

The Oberlin Police Department plans to assist by patrolling the road and provide assistance as the winter weather moves in .

"We're going to be out there, I heard this morning that they put some state people, DOTD, on call for iced bridges, so we're going to be ready," said Chief of Police, Richard Young.

While nobody can be sure just how bad the storm will be, the city of Oberlin has ensured they are prepared for anything.

"We're constantly monitoring this weather problem that may and may not occur, but we just want to be ready," said Chaumont.

