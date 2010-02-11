Family of suspect shot & killed speaks out - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family of suspect shot & killed speaks out

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - "I'd like to get me some answers," said Dora Lawrence.

Answers have been hard to come by for Dora Lawrence. Her son Warren Lawrence was killed by police officers who were responding to a burglary call at the next door neighbor's home Tuesday night.

"I'm not doing well with it... This was my baby," said Dora.

Lake Charles Police responded to 1738 Elms Street on a burglary in progress around 6:30 Tuesday night. Dora says Warren was in her home when they arrived, but around 7 o'clock or so he went out to smoke. A short time later a round of gunshots would be fired.

"He stepped outside and he went in the yard and he was watching them next door and within 10 minutes of that time we heard the gunshots," said Dora.

Officers say they were inside the home and Warren walked inside behind them armed with a gun.

"Now why did he go there? To answer that question... Only the good Lord knows because I do not have that answer," said Dora.

As for the gun, according to his family he didn't own a gun.

"He was not know to carry a weapon. Like I said Warren was not a violent person. And he didn't own a gun," said Yosha Lawrence, Warren's sister.

Although they were neighbors, Dora says they were not neighborly.

"We mostly stayed our distance," said Dora.

However, they had their run-ins with each other. Last week Warren was arrested and accused of burglarizing the home - the same home, where he would be shot and killed less than a week later.

"I feel the cops didn't have to shoot him like they did. Now my kids was left without a father," said Jessica Lemos, Warren's fiance.

Jessica is now left to raise his two young children. "I want to know the truth. My kids need to know, his sisters, his family, my kids don't even know their dad good. They are going to ask me every day where is their dad and I don't know what to tell them," said Jessica.

The family says the body has been released by the Calcasieu Coroner's Office, however autopsy results are still pending. Meanwhile the names of both officers involved are being withheld at this time, however, the officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

