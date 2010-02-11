State Police investigating fatal shooting involving LCPD

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's still unclear what 29-year-old Warren Lawrence was doing at 1738 Elms Street on Tuesday night. Lawrence was shot and killed after Lake Charles Police responded to a burglary in progress.

"After they were inside the residence a subject came in behind them with a firearm that's when they engaged one another and the police officers shot the subject," said Sgt. Mark Kraus, LCPD.

A neighbor called police around 6:30 p.m. after he noticed the door open. The home had been burglarized a twice last week. Neighbor Jason Booth heard shots fired.

"I was getting ready to take my dog outside and I heard about 4 to 5 shots from that are over that way," recalled Booth.

"Rounds were fired we don't know yet if one was fired by the suspect or if the firing came from the police officers but what we do know and have confirmed is that the police officers shot after they saw this person was armed with a firearm," said Kraus.

Louisiana State Police were called into to take over the investigation, but aren't saying what kind of gun Lawrence was packing or if he fired it.

"We won't speak to that. That's part of the ongoing investigation, but he definitely was armed we can say he was armed," said Lt. Doug Cain, Louisiana State Police.

Along with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Forensics Unit they combed the crime scene for evidence - weapons, casings - reconstructing with the same computer technology used on roadway fatalities.

"It can also be applied to a crime scene. What they do is bring out the equipment and designate all of the points it's put into a computer and it actually lays out on a map exactly how the scene is laid out," said Lt. Cain.

Once complete they'll present they're findings to the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office for review. Meanwhile the names of the two officers involved in the shooting aren't being released. However, the officer who fired the shot has been put on administrative leave with pay.

An autopsy on Lawrence by the Calcasieu Coroner is still pending.