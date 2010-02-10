Bush's performance on the decline

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- Reggie Bush had a break out post season, but his performance in the regular season was quite the opposite.
There is speculation about Bush's future with the Saints because his stats don't measure up to his salary. Sports Illustrated reports that in 2010, Bush's base salary will jump to 8 million, which is a lot of money for a running back whose performance over the last three seasons has steadily declined.
Listed below are Bush's rushing totals over his four years with the Saints.
Year Yards
2006 565 yds
2007 581 yds
2008 404 yds
2009 390 yds
There are still two years left on Bush's rookie contract. The Saints could try to restructure his deal.
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.