Bush's performance on the decline

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- Reggie Bush had a break out post season, but his performance in the regular season was quite the opposite.

There is speculation about Bush's future with the Saints because his stats don't measure up to his salary. Sports Illustrated reports that in 2010, Bush's base salary will jump to 8 million, which is a lot of money for a running back whose performance over the last three seasons has steadily declined.

Listed below are Bush's rushing totals over his four years with the Saints.

Year Yards

2006 565 yds

2007 581 yds

2008 404 yds

2009 390 yds

There are still two years left on Bush's rookie contract. The Saints could try to restructure his deal.

