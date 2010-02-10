Man shot by police had a criminal background

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Court records show that the gun fire that took the life of 29 year old Warren Lawrence was not his first run in with the law. Dating back as early as 1999, Lawrence has been arrested on drug charges, and as he got older, records show the crimes escalated to felony charges for damage to property valued over 500 dollars, and resisting an officer.

On several instances, Lawrence pled guilty to possession of marijuana, but charges were later dismissed.

7 news requested to speak with the family of warren Lawrence they declined at this time.

