Southern Mobile Products, LLC

Owner: Randy Belshe

1812 Ruth Street Sulphur , LA 70663

337-527-7153

3620 Gerstner Memorial Dr. Lake Charles, LA

337-478-7228

14 South Plaza Lake Charles, LA



8am to 5pm

http://www.rvjunkie.com/



We sell Mobile Home & RV Supplies & Parts. Southern Mobile Products opened our Sulphur location in 1980. Then in 1998 we opened our Lake Charles store.

We are the only store of its kind in a 40 miles radius. We are stable, dependable & customer service oriented. We have been serving the community for over 28 years.

Southern Mobile Products will continue to be the leader in Mobile Home & RV Supplies & Parts in our area. We offer rental units at 14 South Plaza in Lake Charles. We are a small business providing services and providing job opportunities for Southwest Louisiana.