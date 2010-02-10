Southern Mobile Products, LLC

Owner: Randy Belshe
1812 Ruth Street Sulphur , LA 70663
337-527-7153
3620 Gerstner Memorial Dr. Lake Charles, LA
337-478-7228
14 South Plaza Lake Charles, LA
8am to 5pm
We sell Mobile Home & RV Supplies & Parts. Southern Mobile Products opened our Sulphur location in 1980. Then in 1998 we opened our Lake Charles store.
We are the only store of its kind in a 40 miles radius. We are stable, dependable & customer service oriented. We have been serving the community for over 28 years.
Southern Mobile Products will continue to be the leader in Mobile Home & RV Supplies & Parts in our area. We offer rental units at 14 South Plaza in Lake Charles. We are a small business providing services and providing job opportunities for Southwest Louisiana.
