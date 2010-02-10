New billboard layered with trash targets litter problem

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.



LAKE CHARLES, LA - Motorists on Ryan Street can now see a "No Excuses" billboard constructed of about 100 items of litter collected from parish inmate crews. For the past several days, employees from the parish Public Works West facility bolted litter items to this unusual billboard. Its purpose is to show visually just how bad the litter problem is in Calcasieu Parish. The billboard is located at the intersection of Ryan Street and Oak Street.



The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury made a commitment in February 2009 to take an aggressive stance on both litter awareness and cracking down on litter offenders. The community is encouraged to participate in the program by reporting those who choose to litter by calling the Litter Hotline 493-LITR (5487).



Citizens can expect to see the "No Excuse" billboard for at least three months. It was installed in time for the Mardi Gras celebration as a reminder to keep our parish clean throughout the festivities.