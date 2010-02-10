By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Pet Zoom claims to make grooming your pet easier. It's designed to hold collected hair on the brush so you can dispose of it with the flick of your wrist. But, "Does it Work?"

I took our Pet Zoom to the folks at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services shelter, where they gathered some pets willing to be groomed by our Pet Zoom. Belle was our dog tester. Paulette Rene began by using the large Pet Zoom brush. She used a steady downward combing motion, with the bristles at full length.

"It seems like it's pulling a lot of stuff out. She's liking it," said Paulette.

Belle seemed relaxed—she even rolled over for a belly grooming, or at least a rub. Well the main claim of the Pet Zoom is the simple hair removal from the brush. Just pressing the button on the handle should dump the gathered hair with a flick of the wrist. For the most part, it was successful. There's only a bit of excess hair, which she cleaned off by hand.

Our cat in this test is Armadais, or Da-Da ash she is affectionately called. We were thinking his thick coat would prove trouble for the Pet Zoom. But as Paulette groomed, the hair gathered and he seemed to enjoy the massage. The trimming attachment in the smaller Zoom seemed to help even the coat on both Belle and Da-Da. For thinner coats, the Pet Zoom locks into a half way spot.

"I think this would be a great tool for any pet owner, any vets offices, and grooming parlors. This is really easy to use and it's very convenient," Paulette added, "From one to five, with five being the highest, I'd do four and a half."

Keep in mind, we only tried it on two pets but for us, the Pet Zoom zips its way to a YES for this week's "Does it Work?" test. The Pet Zoom cost us $19.99 at a local retailer. A special thanks goes out to the Calcasieu Parish Animal Services for their help with our test.

Web Extra: This product performed very well on both our cat and our dog subject. The bristles are metal with smooth, round tips. The instructions stated to use the brush in a downward (handle) direction and to only clean the bristles with the handle pushed down completely, as they bristles may bend easily. This item may not be for all pets, so use caution if you plan to purchase this product, especially if your animal has a tougher coat. We left the Pet Zoom's with Animal Services so they could see how well they continue to hold up in the future. Click on the link to your right to check out how you can help provide a home for a cat or dog.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.







Check out the other products Jeff has tested by clicking here!