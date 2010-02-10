Burglars strike again at Sulphur credit union - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Burglars strike again at Sulphur credit union

By Crystal Price - bio | email

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is investigating a second theft that hit the Access Credit Union at approximately 4:30 this morning.

Authorities located the ATM machine approximately one block away from the credit union shortly upon arrival.

"We recovered all of the money that was in it," said Chief Chris Abrahams of the Sulphur Police Department. "Even the robbery that we had yesterday, we recovered all of the money from the robbery."

Authorities says surveillance video from the early morning smash and grab has led to one lead in the investigation. 

"We noticed the type of vehicle that was used in the smash and grab," said Chief Abrahams.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office located the vehicle in a plant parking lot near Mossville early Wednesday morning.

"We have processed that vehicle and the vehicle has been turned back over to the owner who had advised us that it was stolen during the night," said Chief Abrahams.

While investigators have no current evidence the Tuesday afternoon robbery and the smash and grab are related, Chief Abrahams says it is a possibility.

"It happened at the same establishment, in less than 24 hours," said Chief Abrahams. "That's why we figure that it's probably related."

If anyone has any information on the Tuesday afternoon robbery or the smash grab, feel free to call the Sulphur Police Department at (337) 527-4550.

