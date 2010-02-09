Search for new McNeese State University President

From KPLC Staff:

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The search committee tasked with finding a new McNeese State University president heard from the public on Tuesday.

The thirteen members of the search committee listened quietly as one-by-one students, faculty, alumni and community members gave their two cents about what they'd like to see in a new university president.

More than 30 people spoke in just under two hours. Afterwards, committee members thanked the public and promised to take their comments into consideration.

Committee members will return to McNeese to conduct on-campus interviews in April or May and they hope to have a final selection by June.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.