Lake Charles Police shoot & kill burglary suspect - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Police shoot & kill burglary suspect

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A burglary call led Lake Charles Police to 1738 Elms Street at around 6:30 Tuesday night. Within minutes, two officers arrived on scene and entered the home. Shortly afterward, gunshots were fired.

"After they were inside the residence a subject came in behind them with a firearm. That's when they engaged one another and the police officers shot the subject and he is now pronounced dead a hospital," said Sgt. Mark Kraus.

Neighbor Jason Booth heard the shots.

"I was getting ready to take my dog outside and I heard about 4 to 5 shots from that area over that way... I couldn't tell exactly where it was coming from, but it seemed to be coming from that white house with the LSU flag on it," said Booth.

The call for help came from another neighbor after he noticed the door to the home was open. We're told the home was burglarized twice last week.

Sgt. Kraus identifies the suspect as Warren Lawrence of Lake Charles. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, Louisiana State Police were called in he integrity of the investigation, Louisiana State Police were called in to take over. With the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Forensics Unit they'll determine if gunfire was exchanged between both parties.

"At this point Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon has ordered all Lake Charles Police officers out of the scene beyond the rope and once that is achieved then that's when the State Police will begin their investigation," said Sgt. Kraus.  

The names of the officers involved are being withheld at this time. However, the officer who fired the shots has been released on administrative leave with pay.

Also on scene was the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office - standard procedure on any shooting death should the case go to trial.

