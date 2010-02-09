Saints have long list of free agents

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- Reality will soon set in for the New Orleans Saints. The NFL free agency is just around the corner and the Saints have a long list of free agents.

18 players on the Saints roster are restricted free agents. Some key players include offensive tackles Jammal Brown and Jermon Bushrod, running back Pierre Thomas, and safety Roman Harper.

Key unrestricted free agents include safety Darren Sharper and linebacker Scott Fujita. Saints back up quarterback March Brunell is also an unrestricted free agent.

The NFL Free agency begins March 5, 2009.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.