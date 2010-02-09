Sulphur credit union robbed, lockdown lifted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur credit union robbed, lockdown lifted

Surveillance photo (Source: SPD) Surveillance photo (Source: SPD)

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Sulphur confirm that Access Credit Union on Maplewood Drive was robbed on Tuesday afternoon. As a result of the robbery, police locked down Maplewood Middle School, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities are asking for your assistance in finding the suspect. He is described as a male wearing a shirt with blue or black horizontal stripes, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

He was last seen walking east on Maplewood Drive. Also, the suspect may be covered in pink or red dye because a dye pack was sealed in the money bag.

You are asked not to apprehend the suspect. If you see someone fitting this description, you are asked to call 911 or contact local authorities.

The following is a news release from the Sulphur Police Department.

Sulphur Police are seeking information in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, February 09, 2010, at the Access Louisiana Federal Credit Union at 4400 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur.

At approximately 1:46 p.m., Sulphur Police Officers were dispatched to the Access Louisiana Federal Credit Union located at 4400 Maplewood Drive, in connection with an armed robbery.  Upon arrival, officers were advised by an employee that a male subject, about 5'7 to 5'9" tall, 200 to 220 pounds, wearing dark blue jeans, white and blue tennis shoes, a white and blue striped hoodie, white mask and sun glasses walked into the Credit Union. The suspect walked up to the employee and demanded money and she placed an unknown amount of money and a red dye pack in a bag and gave it to the suspect. He then fled on foot east bound on Maplewood Drive.

Due to the fact that the Credit Union was across the street from Maplewood Middle School, the school was placed on lock down by the Sulphur Police until they was sure there were no danger to the students or staff.

Calcasieu Parish OHSEP assisted the Sulphur Police by placing a ring down of the residents in a one mile radius of the Credit Union advising them of the description of the suspect. This led to several calls through 911 that the Sulphur Police follow up on from the residents in the area. "Even though these calls did not lead to locating the suspect, I want to thank the citizens for their help and cooperation", said Chief Chris Abrahams.

The lock down was released at 3:25 pm and officers of the Sulphur Police Department remained in the area for the safety of the children who were walking home.

No one was hurt in this incident.

Any information leading to the identity of this suspect would be helpful. You are asked to call the Sulphur Police Detective Division at 337.527.4550 or Crime Stoppers @ 337.439.2222.  Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

