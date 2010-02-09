LIVE VIDEO: Saints victory parade

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB/KPLC) - The New Orleans Saints are back home and are now participating in the Parade of Champions. The entire team will ride in the parade in honor of New Orleans' first Super Bowl victory.
The celebration starts at the Louisiana Superdome on Poydras Street at 5 p.m. and will end on Convention Center Boulevard. It will include 10 floats and 12 marching bands. The floats were donated by Mardi Gras krewes and 12 marching bands.
The players, coaches and other team officials will ride on floats from Rex, Zulu, Endymion, Bacchus, Muses and Orpheus. Each parade has donated use of the float the krewe's king, queen or grand marshal rides on.
The city of New Orleans offered 1,000 free tickets for seats in viewing stands set up on Lafayette Square. The tickets were gone in minutes to first-come, first-served fans.
Check below for a listing of the parade lineup release Tuesday morning:
Band Director
Various Metropolitian Area Police and Fire Vehicles
New Orleans Police Horse Wedge
NOPD Command Van
Kern Command Van
LSP Command Van
JPSO Command Van
New Orleans EMS Mobile Surgical Unit
Air Effects - Air Star with Saints Logo
USMC Color Guard
Band 1 - USMC Reserve Forces Marching Band
NOFD Chief and Other Metro Fire Chiefs / Walking
NOFD Steam Engine
NOFD Pumper Truck and other NOFD Vehicles
Band 2 - St Augustine High School - Purple Knights
Budweiser Clydesdales
Band 3 - Brother Martin High School - Crusaders
Float 1 - Endymion Grand Marshall - Mr. and Mrs. Benson / Rita Benson
Skytracker #1
Band 4 - McDonogh 35 High School Band - RonEagles
Float 2 - Bacchus King Float - Drew Brees / Sean Payton
Skytracker #2
Jefferson Parish Eastbank Fire Dept
Band 5 - O.Perry Walker High School - Chargers
Float 3 - Rex Jester Float
Band 6 - Warren Easton High School Band - Eagles
Float 4 - Zulu Warrior Float
Band 7 - George Washington Carver High School - Rams
Float 5 - Alla-Gator
Band 8 - Tulane University Band - Green Wave
Jefferson Parish Westbank Fire Dept
Float 6 - Ceasar Officers Float
Band 9 - Jesuit High School - Blue Jays
Float 7 - Tucks Ship
St Charles Parish Fire Department
Band 10 - Walter L Cohen High School - Green Hornets
Float 8 - Muses Shoe
Band 11 - Edna Karr Jr High Band - Cougars
610 Stompers / Pussyfooters
Float 9 - Orpheus Smokey Mary
Band 12 - Roots of Music
Float 10 - Sheriff Newell Normand Float
Band 13 - St Mary Academy Band - Cougars
Float 11 - United States Navy Band
Band 14 - Martin Luther King Middle School
Float 12 - Jefferson Parish Streetcar Float
Band 15 - Sophie Wright Middle School
Plaquemine Parish High Water Emergency Response Vehicle
