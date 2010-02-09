LIVE VIDEO: Saints victory parade

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB/KPLC) - The New Orleans Saints are back home and are now participating in the Parade of Champions. The entire team will ride in the parade in honor of New Orleans' first Super Bowl victory.



The celebration starts at the Louisiana Superdome on Poydras Street at 5 p.m. and will end on Convention Center Boulevard. It will include 10 floats and 12 marching bands. The floats were donated by Mardi Gras krewes and 12 marching bands.











The players, coaches and other team officials will ride on floats from Rex, Zulu, Endymion, Bacchus, Muses and Orpheus. Each parade has donated use of the float the krewe's king, queen or grand marshal rides on.

The city of New Orleans offered 1,000 free tickets for seats in viewing stands set up on Lafayette Square. The tickets were gone in minutes to first-come, first-served fans.



Check below for a listing of the parade lineup release Tuesday morning:



Band Director

Various Metropolitian Area Police and Fire Vehicles

New Orleans Police Horse Wedge

NOPD Command Van

Kern Command Van

LSP Command Van

JPSO Command Van

New Orleans EMS Mobile Surgical Unit

Air Effects - Air Star with Saints Logo

USMC Color Guard

Band 1 - USMC Reserve Forces Marching Band

NOFD Chief and Other Metro Fire Chiefs / Walking

NOFD Steam Engine

NOFD Pumper Truck and other NOFD Vehicles

Band 2 - St Augustine High School - Purple Knights

Budweiser Clydesdales

Band 3 - Brother Martin High School - Crusaders

Float 1 - Endymion Grand Marshall - Mr. and Mrs. Benson / Rita Benson

Skytracker #1

Band 4 - McDonogh 35 High School Band - RonEagles

Float 2 - Bacchus King Float - Drew Brees / Sean Payton

Skytracker #2

Jefferson Parish Eastbank Fire Dept

Band 5 - O.Perry Walker High School - Chargers

Float 3 - Rex Jester Float

Band 6 - Warren Easton High School Band - Eagles

Float 4 - Zulu Warrior Float

Band 7 - George Washington Carver High School - Rams

Float 5 - Alla-Gator

Band 8 - Tulane University Band - Green Wave

Jefferson Parish Westbank Fire Dept

Float 6 - Ceasar Officers Float

Band 9 - Jesuit High School - Blue Jays

Float 7 - Tucks Ship

St Charles Parish Fire Department

Band 10 - Walter L Cohen High School - Green Hornets

Float 8 - Muses Shoe

Band 11 - Edna Karr Jr High Band - Cougars

610 Stompers / Pussyfooters

Float 9 - Orpheus Smokey Mary

Band 12 - Roots of Music

Float 10 - Sheriff Newell Normand Float

Band 13 - St Mary Academy Band - Cougars

Float 11 - United States Navy Band

Band 14 - Martin Luther King Middle School

Float 12 - Jefferson Parish Streetcar Float

Band 15 - Sophie Wright Middle School

Plaquemine Parish High Water Emergency Response Vehicle

Copyright 2010 WAFB/KPLC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press assisted in this report.