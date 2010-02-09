Saints license plates?

By Michael Addison - email

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPLC) - In addition to the parade, a New Orleans area legislator wants to applaud the Super Bowl-winning Saints with a Louisiana license plate.

Senator A.G. Crowe, a Republican from Slidell, says he's pushing for a specialty license plate to honor the saints and their "Who Dat nation" followers.

The bill will be considered in the legislative session that begins March 29.

Crowe says he'll talk to NFL officials to avoid problems with copyright laws.

