Basketball East Division Standings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)-  The Southland Conference basketball season is over the half way point and the divisional race is heating up. Listed below are the Cowboys and Cowgirls current standings in the top five of the East Division.

Men's SLC East Division

  1. Stephen F. Austin (6-3)
  2. Southeastern Louisiana (5-4)
  3. McNeese State (3-5)
  4. Nicholls State (3-6)
  5. Northwestern State (2-6)

Women's SLC East Division

  1. Central Arkansas (7-2)
  2. Stephen F. Austin (6-3)
  3. Northwestern State (5-3)
  4. Southeastern Louisiana (3-6)
  5. McNeese State (2-6)

