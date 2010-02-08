Basketball East Division Standings

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- The Southland Conference basketball season is over the half way point and the divisional race is heating up. Listed below are the Cowboys and Cowgirls current standings in the top five of the East Division.

Men's SLC East Division

Stephen F. Austin (6-3) Southeastern Louisiana (5-4) McNeese State (3-5) Nicholls State (3-6) Northwestern State (2-6)

Women's SLC East Division

Central Arkansas (7-2) Stephen F. Austin (6-3) Northwestern State (5-3) Southeastern Louisiana (3-6) McNeese State (2-6)

