Saints' victory parade to have Carnival flavor

Associated Press - February 8, 2010 2:54 PM ET

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - No ticker tape, no convertibles, but the parade the city is throwing to honor the Saints for their Super Bowl victory will fit right in during Carnival in New Orleans.

The parade, which starts at the Louisiana Superdome at 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday, will have 10 floats donated by Mardi Gras Krewes and 12 marching bands.

The players, coaches and other team officials, will ride on floats from 10 different Mardi Gras krewes, including Rex, Zulu, Endymion, Bacchus, Muses and Orpheus. Each parade has donated use of the float the krewe's king, queen or grand marshal rides on.

Float builder Barry Kern said on Monday it was the first parade that had floats from various krewes rolling together.

The Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Sunday night's Super Bowl.

