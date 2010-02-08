Governor Jindal proclaims this week "Saints Week" in Louisiana

The following is a news release from the Office of the Governor of Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, LA - Today, Governor Bobby Jindal proclaimed the week of February 8, 2010 as "Saints Week" to commemorate the first Super Bowl win ever for the New Orleans Saints.

Proclamation on Saints Week:

WHEREAS, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 to win their first ever Super Bowl in 43 years; and

WHEREAS, Tracy Porter's game-clinching interception and Thomas Morstead's game-changing onside kick will forever be ingrained in the memories of the Who Dat Nation; and

WHEREAS, the gutsy calls of Sean Payton and the skilled arm of Drew Brees has led the Saints through an unforgettable season; and

WHEREAS, the Saints played for more than just themselves, they played for a city and a state that has looked to the team for hope through difficult times; and

WHEREAS, the Saints have committed themselves to excellence on and off the field; and

WHEREAS, the Saints were always resilient much like the people of Louisiana persevered through four storms in three years; and

WHEREAS, the support of the Who Dat Nation has never waivered in good times or bad.

NOW THEREFORE, I proclaim this week, the week of February 8, 2010 as "Saints Week" in the State of Louisiana to commemorate the first Super Bowl win ever for the New Orleans Saints.