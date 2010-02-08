Saints memorabilia flying off shelves post-Super Bowl

by Brandon Richards bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The long lines at Academy Sports moments after the New Orleans Saints won the franchise's first Super Bowl championship were indicative of the energy and excitement most Saints fans are feeling.

A day after the Saints accomplished what seemed impossible before, fans were clamoring like never before for Saints merchandise, anything they could get their hands on to show their support.

No doubt, the most popular items around were the official NFL championship shirts that fans bought hot off the presses Sunday night.

Academy of Lake Charles said despite the crowd they had Sunday night, they still had plenty of championship shirts available, though they did run out of medium-size shirts. The store hopes to have more shirts in tomorrow.

L&G Concession, whose vendors have set up shop all around the Lake Area to sell Saints memorabilia, say business was steady Monday morning, but they expected sales to pick up once people got off work.

"I imagine were going to be out here the next three or four weeks," said Jim Hicks, a vendor whose booth is located outside of Wal-Mart on Gerstner Memorial Drive. "We'll keep getting shipments of new products in, things the fans are going to want"

Saints fans are also flocking to local merchants to find memorabilia.

Carol Henry, owner of The Perfect Gift, says anything with the Saints famous emblem is selling quickly.

"Anything that's Fleur de lis-related has been flying off the shelves, because not only are people buying it for Mardi Gras, they're buying it for the Saints," said Henry.

Brousse's A Child's World is also seeing its sales of Saints gear spike through the roof. The store's most popular items are the Who Dat? diapers and pacifiers.

"This is the most popular week we've had for Saints merchandise," said C.J. Lejeume, an employee of the store.

Tons of other Saints fans were also logging online to get their merchandise. The official team shop for the New Orleans Saints was forced to shut down their website temporarily on Monday because of the high volume of traffic it was receiving.

Perhaps all of this is to be expected, especially given the fact that this is the team's biggest victory in history.

"We've always known what a great state we had, now everyone else does too," said Henry.

