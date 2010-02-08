Drew Brees to partner with United Way

The following is a news release from The United Way of Iberia, Inc.



Artist George Rodrigue and Saints Quarterback & Super Bowl Champion and MVP Drew Brees have teamed up to help the 12 Louisiana United Way's raise more money for their campaigns.



George Rodrigue created the poster DREW BREES and the Blue Dog. 15,000

were printed...but ONLY 12 will be autographed by both the artist and the subject!



United Way of Iberia will be raffling off their copy of the print beginning at the end

of this week with the drawing to take place on Friday, February 12th.



Tickets are available at a donation of $10.00 each.



Contact our office to Get a chance at your part of History, as the Super Bowl XVLI Champion and MVP winner Drew Brees and Artist George Rodrigue signed Blue Dog!



Contact our office at 364-0424 for tickets.