Local churches gather to watch Super Bowl

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - While most Saints fans gathered around the television at home or at local sports bars, more than a hundred others cheered on their team at a couple of local churches.

Fans gathered at Crossroads Church in Moss Bluff and Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles.

Crossroads Church Pastor Terry Ardizzone said members of his church gather for a Super Bowl watch party each year. But since the Saints were playing this time, this year's Super Bowl was much more special.

Over at Glad Tidings Church, Saints fans gathered in front of the church's Jumbotron.

When the Colts took the lead in the first half, some fans started to grow frustrated. But after the Saints took over in the fourth quarter, the Who Dat Nation in the room erupted in excitement.

Glad Tidings Pastor Stephen Perry says the watch party would have been a success whether the Saints won or lost because of the fellowship the Super Bowl creates between complete strangers.

