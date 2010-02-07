Academy open to sell Saints Super Bowl gear - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Academy open to sell Saints Super Bowl gear

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Speechlessness is not one of the side effects people are feeling after the Saints big win in Miami, in fact it is quite the opposite. Not log after the game, local Saints fans got in line, to make sure they got a piece of Saints history in the making.

"My sister held it for me. She said you need to get here now, they are about to let people in. I kind of scooped up in front of the line. I'm sorry," said Ray Riggio.

The line that stretched out to the road, and while hundreds of fans waited to get their hands on some Saints gear, the line turned into more of a black and gold celebration. Members of the McNeese State University band showed up to keep the crowed pumped up while they waited.

"With that band here, and with the crowd yelling who dat and cheering, the employees are just as into it as the crowd outside," said Connie Farque with Academy Sports and Outdoors.

"I just want to say that I love the state of Louisiana. The Saints are my idol. Go Drew Brees and the Saints," said one Saints fan.

In  the end it was a new record for the Saints, and for many, it was a game they always knew would happen.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

