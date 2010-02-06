Jackson headed to Hall of Fame

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Former Saints linebacker Rickey Jackson is headed to the NFL Hall of Fame.

Jackson and six others, including Emmit Smith and Jerry Rice, will make up the class of 2010.

Jackson spent 15 seasons in the NFL, and for 13 of those seasons he played for the Saints. During his career, he made six appearances in the Pro Bowl. He is best known for helping to transform the Saints from a loosing team to a contender in the 1980's.

Jackson retired in 1995 with 128 sacks, 41 forced fumbles, 28 fumble recoveries and eight interceptions.

