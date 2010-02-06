Mothers Against Drunk Driving reorganizing in SWLA

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish remains in top five in the state when it comes to DWI arrests. - It's a statistic Mother's Against Drunk Driving is looking to change.

Meeting with local law enforcement, local families that have lost loved ones to drunk drivers took the first step in reorganizing MADD's Southwest Louisiana's chapter. State Director Donna Tate says the biggest challenge is getting that grass roots effort involvement.

"A lot of people don't get involved until they are affected directly, they've either been hurt or lost a loved one," said Tate. "And what we want people to know is that it happens to one in three families in our country. It can happen at any given moment. It doesn't discriminate and it doesn't pick and chose who it's going to affect. So it can happen any of us and it's better to get involved early and help prevent rather than wait until something happens and deal with the aftermath."

