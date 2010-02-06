Deputies investigate another smash & grab - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deputies investigate another smash & grab

By Lee Peck - bio | email

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The culprits behind the smash and grab robberies in Calcasieu Parish have struck again. This time they hit the B & O Grocery off Old Spanish Trail in Sulphur around ten o'clock Friday night.

Using the same method, the suspects smashed into the front of the store and stole the register, which was found Saturday afternoon in a ditch a couple of blocks away. The owner of the store says it didn't have in money in it, but the damage has been done.

"We already knew things like this were happening in the area. And it really makes you nervous because you don't know if somebody is going to do something like that what else they are capable of. So for small businesses it makes us nervous," said Jeff Benoit, owner of B & O Grocery.  

This is the tenth smash and grab in Calcasieu Parish since December 24th. Anyone with information that might help solve the smash and grabs should call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605.

