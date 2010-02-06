DeQuincy man found dead in canal

By Shawn Herndon – sherndon@kplctv.com

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) – 50 year old James D. Davis of DeQuincy was found dead around noon on Saturday, February 6.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, it appears that Davis slipped and struck his head on some concrete as he walked along 4th Street in DeQuincy.

Davis was last seen around dark on Friday, after he left the Parkway Motel on foot. His exact cause of death is pending an autopsy by the coroner.

