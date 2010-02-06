Rodeo comes to Lake Charles

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The 71st annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo has taken over Lake Charles.

The event brings fans from all around to have a good time and to see some of the best cowboys around.

"We just really enjoy the horses and the guys riding, and it's just nice to come out to where it's fun and not all the hype of everyday life," said rodeo fan Mary Broussard.

People in Lake Charles have done a lot to help make those associated with the rodeo comfortable.

"Lake Charles is very good with it, we had a lot of different restaurants that came here and helped us feed our trail riders. Contributions that they've made to make the rodeo and the livestock show succeed like it has in the past," said board member Blaine Crochet.

The large crowds and the excitement the people of Lake Charles help bring to the rodeo has really helped the riders.

"The guys are professionals, they just love what they do. And when the crowd in here cheers and gets into it, they love it, they love it," said Crochet.

The rodeo, in its 71st year, plans on coming back to Lake Charles for many more.

