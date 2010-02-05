McNeese basketball returns to action tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls both return to the court tomorrow afternoon.
The Cowboys will head to San Marcos, TX, to take on the Texas State Bobcats at 4 PM. They hope to even their conference record at 4-4 with a victory, which would be their 2nd in a row.
The Cowgirls will host Texas State at 4 PM at Jennings High School, Coach Brooks Donald Williams' alma mater. They will be searching for their second Southland victory this season, and looking to snap their two-game losing streak.
