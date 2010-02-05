Student: La. principal disapproved of Colts jersey

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Maurepas High School student says he was sent home for wearing an Indianapolis Colts jersey after the principal encouraged students to wear jerseys supporting the New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl.

The ACLU of Louisiana has faxed Principal Steve Vampran a letter supporting 17-year-old Brandon Frost and saying students have a right to express opinions.

Frost moved from Indianapolis about three years ago. He says the principal called him out of class Friday because of his jersey and got angry when told Frost's father had given him permission to go home if wearing the jersey was a problem.

Principal Steven Vampran, reached at home, said he had no comment.

ACLU state director Marjorie Esman says she wants any record of discipline because of the incident wiped from Frost's record.

