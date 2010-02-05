Escaped inmate captured in Houston

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An inmate who escaped a work detail in Vinton on Wednesday has been captured by authorities in Houston, Texas.

19-year old Jamaul LeBleu was apprehended around 3:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. He was still in possession of the 2003 Toyota Camry that was found stolen on Friday morning in Vinton.

LeBleu is currently in the custody of Texas officials, and will eventually be returned to Louisiana.

He was serving a four year sentence for Simple Burglary at Phelps Correctional and was a trusty who was part of a work detail in Vinton when he escaped on Wednesday.

