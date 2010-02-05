Saints celebrations around Lake Charles all day

by Brandon Richards bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Fridays at work in the Lake Area have never been like this.

Hundreds of employees at CHRISTUS St. Patrick and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital took time from their busy day to hold pep rallies to show their excitement for the New Orleans Saints, who are making the franchise's first appearance in a Super Bowl this Sunday.

At Lake Charles Memorial, employees from different departments performed skits, the kind you'd normally see at area high schools, while judges looked for which group had the best Saints cheer.

At St. Patrick, associates gathered in an auditorium to watch a completed Saints-themed skit video many of the employees participated in earlier in the week. Hospital administrator Bernard Leger says the celebration was a perfect opportunity for the hospital to let its employees work off steam from a stressful work week.

Employees at First Federal Bank held a Saints tailgate party in the parking lot of their Lake Charles headquarters. In addition, the bank served hot dogs to its customers.

In Sulphur, a mini pep-rally was also held at Frasch Elementary, while a few blocks down the street city employees gathered outside city hall to show off their black and gold Saints clothing.

