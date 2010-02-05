Lockdown lifted at Starks High School

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - According to Calcasieu Parish School Board officials, local law enforcement have lifted the lockdown of Starks High School.

Reportedly, Jamaul LeBleu - the inmate who escaped from a work detail in Starks on Wednesday - was spotted in the area near Jim Drake Road.

Officials now say that they do not believe LeBleu was spotted in the area.

The lockdown started around 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, and lasted for around 30 minutes.

